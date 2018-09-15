IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Saturday, September 15, 2018, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Abrar:
1- Kerry Asks Iranians to Wait for Trump to Leave
2- Europe to Establish Independent Financial Body to Bypass US Sanctions against Iran
Aftab-e Yazd:
1- Iran Needs to Hold Dialogue with American Elites
2- Kerry: In Past Two Years I’ve Held Four Meetings with Zarif
3- Details of the Way Iran Hosted Tehran Summit
- Russian, Turkish Presidents Accompanied by 360 People
4- Retired Executives Cheating to Keep Their Positions
- All Retired People Must Leave Their Positions, but Some Are Cheating
Arman-e Emrooz:
1- Kerry in Meeting with Zarif: Wait until Trump’s Impeachment
2- Iran to Appoint Its First Female Sunni Ambassador
- Will Homeyra Rigi Be Appointed as Iran Envoy to Brunei?
Ebtekar:
1- Zarif-Kerry Issue, New Challenge for Trump
2- EU Has Practical Solution to Bypass US Sanctions
Etemad:
1- Shadow Diplomacy: Kerry-Zarif Meetings Outrage Trump Administration
2- Defenceless Civilians or Centre of Terrorism?
- Last Chapter of Syria’s Seven-Year War in Idlib
Ettela’at:
1- American Bodies behind Chaos in Iran’s Forex Market
2- US Holds Joint Drills with Syria Terrorists
Iran:
1- Kerry under Fire for Meeting Zarif
2- Al-Abadi’s Double-Standard Approach to Premiership
- Formation of Next Iraqi Government Accelerated
3- Former Diplomat: Iran Shouldn’t Gift UN’s Tribune to Its Rivals
Javan:
1- Kerry: We Would Have Withdrawn from JCPOA in Due Time
2- Haley: For Now Our Focus on Iranian Nation
3- Iraqi Youths Symbolically Clean Burned Building of Iran Consulate in Basra
Kayhan:
1- FATF Chief: We Have Close Cooperation with Israel against Iran
2- Zionist General: Israeli Army Not Ready for Any War
Sazandegi:
1- Trump Protests against Kerry-Zarif Meeting
- US President Says Kerry Has Told Zarif Trump Will Be Sacked
2- Guardian Council Approves Bill to Stop Using Retired Officials
- Will Younger People Be Appointed to Those Job Vacancies?
Shahrvand:
1- Iranians Rush to Pre-Purchase New iPhones
- Astronomical Prices for Pre-Sale of iPhone XS
Shargh:
1- Kerry’s Meeting with Zarif Causes Him Trouble
2- Iranian Society’s Current Situation [Editorial]
3- Opportunity to Prove Rightfulness of Iran Nuclear Deal
- Opponents, Proponents of Rouhani’s Participation in UNSC Meeting
Sobh-e Now:
1- Imran Khan’s Opportunity: When Iranian Diplomats Are Negligent
- Pakistani PM Changes His Decision, Will First Visit Riyadh, Then Tehran