The top story in almost all papers today was the recent remarks by former US Secretary of State John Kerry about his meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, which have outraged US President Donald Trump.

Several papers also published articles for and against the participation of President Hassan Rouhani in an upcoming UN Security Council meeting due to be chaired by Trump.

The above issues, as well as many more, are highlighted in the following headlines and top stories:

Abrar:

1- Kerry Asks Iranians to Wait for Trump to Leave

2- Europe to Establish Independent Financial Body to Bypass US Sanctions against Iran

Aftab-e Yazd:

1- Iran Needs to Hold Dialogue with American Elites

2- Kerry: In Past Two Years I’ve Held Four Meetings with Zarif

3- Details of the Way Iran Hosted Tehran Summit

Russian, Turkish Presidents Accompanied by 360 People

4- Retired Executives Cheating to Keep Their Positions

All Retired People Must Leave Their Positions, but Some Are Cheating

Arman-e Emrooz:

1- Kerry in Meeting with Zarif: Wait until Trump’s Impeachment

2- Iran to Appoint Its First Female Sunni Ambassador

Will Homeyra Rigi Be Appointed as Iran Envoy to Brunei?

Ebtekar:

1- Zarif-Kerry Issue, New Challenge for Trump

2- EU Has Practical Solution to Bypass US Sanctions

Etemad:

1- Shadow Diplomacy: Kerry-Zarif Meetings Outrage Trump Administration

2- Defenceless Civilians or Centre of Terrorism?

Last Chapter of Syria’s Seven-Year War in Idlib

Ettela’at:

1- American Bodies behind Chaos in Iran’s Forex Market

2- US Holds Joint Drills with Syria Terrorists

Iran:

1- Kerry under Fire for Meeting Zarif

2- Al-Abadi’s Double-Standard Approach to Premiership

Formation of Next Iraqi Government Accelerated

3- Former Diplomat: Iran Shouldn’t Gift UN’s Tribune to Its Rivals

Javan:

1- Kerry: We Would Have Withdrawn from JCPOA in Due Time

2- Haley: For Now Our Focus on Iranian Nation

3- Iraqi Youths Symbolically Clean Burned Building of Iran Consulate in Basra

Kayhan:

1- FATF Chief: We Have Close Cooperation with Israel against Iran

2- Zionist General: Israeli Army Not Ready for Any War

Sazandegi:

1- Trump Protests against Kerry-Zarif Meeting

US President Says Kerry Has Told Zarif Trump Will Be Sacked

2- Guardian Council Approves Bill to Stop Using Retired Officials

Will Younger People Be Appointed to Those Job Vacancies?

Shahrvand:

1- Iranians Rush to Pre-Purchase New iPhones

Astronomical Prices for Pre-Sale of iPhone XS

Shargh:

1- Kerry’s Meeting with Zarif Causes Him Trouble

2- Iranian Society’s Current Situation [Editorial]

3- Opportunity to Prove Rightfulness of Iran Nuclear Deal

Opponents, Proponents of Rouhani’s Participation in UNSC Meeting

Sobh-e Now:

1- Imran Khan’s Opportunity: When Iranian Diplomats Are Negligent