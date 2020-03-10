Coronavirus Test Kits Made in Iran to Come on Market Next Month

An early diagnosis of COVID-19 is the primary and most important process in the treatment of the respiratory disease whose global cases have surpassed 100,000 in 100 countries.

While the test kits have turned into a vital tool in screening the coronavirus patients and diagnosing the disease, the Iranian experts have buckled down to work to manufacture the test kits inside the country.

To diagnose COVID-19, the Iranian medical staffs are currently using the test kits that have been purchased or obtained from the World Health Organization, China and the UNICEF.

Amid the growing demand for the coronavirus test kits, the Biotechnology Development Headquarters of Iran’s Vice Presidency for Science and Technology called on the domestic knowledge-based companies to make the kits.

Following the call, a large number of companies expressed readiness to manufacture the kits.

A total of 50 enterprises volunteered to carry out the task, five of whom were chosen after being vetted by the officials, and contracts were signed to do the job.

Secretary of Biotechnology Development Headquarters of the Vice Presidency for Science and Technology, Mostafa Qanei, says the homegrown test kits will be available on the open market by the Iranian month of Farvardin (March 20 – April 19).

He also noted that the imported test kits currently at Iran’s disposal are adequate for the next two months, but there will be a shortage of such diagnostic tools afterwards. “That’s why we are fulfilling this need with the help of the domestic capabilities.”

Iran’s Health Ministry announced on Monday that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus in the country has risen to 237 and the total number of confirmed cases to 7,161. At least 2,394 people have recovered from the disease in Iran so far.

The novel coronavirus has infected more than 108,000 people around the world and killed more than 3,800.