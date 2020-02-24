Coronavirus Outbreak in Iran: Death Toll Rises to 12

A spokesman for the Health Ministry said on Monday that 18 new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in the country during the past 24 hours, and that increased the total number of confirmed cases to 61.

Kianoush Jahanpour said the new cases include 8 people in Qom, 3 in Tehran, 2 in Rasht, 1 in Hamadan, 2 in Arak, and 2 in Isfahan

Four of the 18 new cases have died, increasing the death toll to 12, he added.

He had earlier noted that three people have fortunately shown improvements and are recovering. That includes a 39-year-old woman who was discharged from Firouzgar Hospital in Tehran after three days of treatment.

Earlier, the Iranian Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade made new rules to regulate the production of the necessary supplies for combatting the novel coronavirus epidemic in the country.

The Iranian headquarters for combatting coronavirus held a session in the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade on Sunday evening, attended by Industry Minister Reza Rahmani.

According to the decisions made in the meeting, domestic factories producing hygienic and medical products have been obligated to continue the manufacturing process round the clock.

Moreover, the Health Ministry has guaranteed to purchase all of the respiratory masks produced by the local factories.

All grocery stores, bakeries and restaurants across Iran have been ordered to comply with the instructions provided by the Health Ministry.

The health minister has asked people to observe the hygienic regulations, wash hands carefully, refrain from shaking hands and kissing, and avoid crowded places.

The minister also urged the people not to travel to Qom, the city where the first cases of coronavirus were reported in Iran.

Iran has formed a national mobilization plan dubbed “We Will Beat Corona” and has established headquarters across the country.

The health authorities say all public places and means of public transportation are being disinfected on a daily basis amid the coronavirus outbreak.