In a televised speech on Wednesday, Saeed Namaki said he had a meeting with the regional health ministers and Director General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom 18 days ago to examine the coronavirus epidemic, adding that “since then we have been able to reduce the number of patients on a daily basis by 53%.”

He also noted that the WHO chief has thanked Iran for launching the National Mobilisation Plan against Coronavirus and for screening 70 million people.

“It is a great achievement for us in the face of sanctions, but we called on the World Health Organisation to take steps to lift the cruel sanctions,” Namaki added.

The health minister also referred to a meeting of world health ministers, which will be held on April 23, adding that the representatives from six regions of the World Health Organisation will attend the forthcoming meeting to present their achievements.

“As the representative of Iran, I am honoured to announce the achievements of our country in the fight against coronavirus,” stated Namaki.