Iran Launches National Campaign against Corona

Saeed Namaki said in the past couple of days, the Health Ministry was going to launch the national campaign to combat Corona in the form of a cross-sectoral cooperation in the country.

“More than 17,000 health houses and over 9,000 health centres in cities, suburbs, and large villages are planned to start an organised work in collaboration with Basij forces and medical staff as well as health organisations.”

He went on to say that as part of this plan, suspected or infected COVID-19 cases are invited to the centres, and those who are examined by physicians and healthcare providers as infected ones get their medications. Then, they go back home, be quarantined with what they have learned, and those around them receive the necessary training. The staff also get in touch with them via phone or applications.

“If, after several days, the suspected cases need hospitalisation, they can go directly to the treatment centres that they were notified of. If there are cases where our colleagues need to go to their homes at the request of their families or because of difficulties in moving patients, our staff will be provided with masks, and complete safety coverage to take the patients to hospitals. They also disinfect and spray homes and isolate other family members. However, our visits to homes can be very rare and in emergency cases.”

Under the National Corona Action Plan, some teams are dispatched to the contaminated cities to check the commute of the infected or suspected, and those who are diagnosed are sent to quarantines, he underlined.

“We have provided facilities and equipment at all referral and admission centres for patients with coronavirus, and I hope with close cooperation we will be able to contain this virus as soon as possible.”

He made the comments at a meeting to review the implementation of the National National Corona Action Plan at the Ministry of Health.

He further noted that “One of the achievements of the country is that the mortality rate among the diagnosed cases is decreasing dramatically. The number of people who recover is far greater than those who die.”

Iran announced on Thursday that the number of those infected with Coronavirus has reached 3513, out of whom 107 have lost their lives.