Coronavirus Claims 85 More Lives in Iran: Official Figures

The Health Ministry’s spokesman, Kianoush Jahanpour, announced on Friday that the new cases confirmed in the past 24 hours increase the total number of infections to 11,364 and the death toll to 514.

He said 3,529 have also recovered and been discharged from the hospital.

The new cases include 303 in Tehran, 192 in Mazandaran, 110 in Isfahan, 110 in Khorasan Razavi, 97 in East Azarbaijan, 71 in Gilan, 48 in Markazi, 46 in Yazd, 42 in Qom, 38 in Semnan, 33 in Fars, 25 in Lorestan, 25 in West Azarbaijan, 21 in Golestan, 20 in Zanjan, 15 in Khuzestan, 15 in Ardabil, 15 in Kermanshah, 12 in Kerman, 12 in Qazvin, 10 in Hamadan, 9 in Kurdistan, 8 in Ilam, 6 in Alborz, 4 in Hormozgan, and 2 in Sistan and Baluchestan.

No new cases were found in Bushehr, South Khorasan, North Khorasan, Chaharmahal and Bakhtiari, and Kohgiliyeh and Buyer-Ahmad provinces.