Chinese FM urges strategic alliance with Iran, Russia to counter challenges

In a meeting with Aliakbar Ahmadian, Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the shared challenges and threats faced by China and Iran, particularly in light of US efforts against both countries, as well as Russia, were highlighted.

Yi called for enhanced cooperation between the three nations to counter these challenges and protect their shared interests.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the meeting of security chiefs of the world’s emerging economies, BRICS, in St. Petersburg, Russia where the two officials addressed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues.

The Chinese foreign minister emphasized Iran’s pivotal role in the region, calling it a “major regional power” and reaffirming that the relationship between Tehran and Beijing remains independent of external influences.

“Our relations with Iran will not be affected by the interference or influence of other nations,” the foreign minister stated.

He also reiterated Beijing’s commitment to the strategic partnership agreement between the two nations and expressed interest in expanding cooperation into new areas.

In particular, both sides discussed strengthening ties in the development of transportation corridors, aiming to boost connectivity and trade.