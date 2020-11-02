China to Respect Int’l Rules on Arms Exports: Envoy to Iran

China’s ambassador to Tehran says his country will remain committed to its international obligations when it comes to the export of military equipment.

Speaking in an interview with the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA), Chang Hua said Beijing will cautiously continue its trade in weapons.

His comments come as Iran and China are expected to start their arms trade following the recent removal of the UN Security Council’s arms embargo against the Islamic Republic.

The Chinese envoy said the expiration of the weapons ban on Iran on October 18, 2020, in accordance with UN Security Council Resolution 2231 amounted to the implementation of phase one of the resolution.

He said the development is a significant moment in the implementation of the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and reflects the international community’s common ground on the maintenance of multilateralism, accepting that the UN Security Council is an authority.

It also proved the effectiveness of the JCPOA, he added.

The Chinese ambassador underlined that Beijing will keep working with all signatories to move forward with the implementation of the JCPOA and UN Security Council Resolution 2231, make headway with the political and diplomatic settlement of Iran’s nuclear issue, protect the international nuclear non-proliferation system and help establish peace in the Middle East and in the Persian Gulf region.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Chinese diplomat touched upon a peace plan for the region proposed by his country.

He said China’s proposals urge all sides to follow the UN Charter and the world body’s objectives in order to boost security in the Persian Gulf region.

The ambassador further called on the UN to fully play its role in mediation efforts and easing negotiations.

He also underscored that China would like to see a new forum created for multilateral talks among Persian Gulf countries based on preserving the JCPOA.

The top diplomat then noted that China will cooperate with Persian Gulf states in combating the coronavirus pandemic.

He said whenever his country completes the process of production and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will supply the medicine to Persian Gulf countries including Iran as well.