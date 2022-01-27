Thursday, January 27, 2022
China envoy: Parties in Vienna talks working to address differences

By IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
China’s chief negotiator in the Vienna talks for revival of the 2015 nuclear deal says attending delegations are working to diminish disagreements on removal of sanctions, verification and the guarantees Iran has been seeking.

Wang Qun made the comments after lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation in Vienna on Wednesday.

“These are issues we have been discussing to see how we can decrease existing differences,” he told Iran’s official  news agency, IRNA.

“We think Iran’s demands are logical and legitimate and we are working to put them into writing.”

The eighth round of the Vienna talks for removal of anti-Iran sanctions began on December 27. The talks have been progressing, though participants say, slowly.

On Wednesday, the Iranian chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani also held talks with the representatives of Russia and the European Union in the talks.

Iran has said the other sides’ will to remove sanctions is the key to how fast the negotiations produce results.

