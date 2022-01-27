China envoy: Parties in Vienna talks working to address differences

Wang Qun made the comments after lengthy talks with the Iranian delegation in Vienna on Wednesday.

“These are issues we have been discussing to see how we can decrease existing differences,” he told Iran’s official news agency, IRNA.

“We think Iran’s demands are logical and legitimate and we are working to put them into writing.”

The eighth round of the Vienna talks for removal of anti-Iran sanctions began on December 27. The talks have been progressing, though participants say, slowly.

On Wednesday, the Iranian chief negotiator Ali Baqeri Kani also held talks with the representatives of Russia and the European Union in the talks.

Iran has said the other sides’ will to remove sanctions is the key to how fast the negotiations produce results.