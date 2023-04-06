Thursday, April 6, 2023
Bright nights of Iran’s capital

By IFP Editorial Staff

As people fast during the day in the holy Muslim month of Ramadan, many prefer to take a tour of the Iranian capital after the Iftar time in the evening.

The cobblestone pavement on 30 Tir Street is a popular resort in central Tehran for those people who enjoy nightlife activities such as eating street food, walking and chatting with loved ones.

