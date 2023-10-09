Bombing threat forces Iranian airliner to land in Hamburg, Germany

Shamseddin Farzadipour said on Monday the plane has already landed in Hamburg and all passengers are safe outside the aircraft.

He added that police are conducting some security checks on the passengers’ luggage. According to the report, the person who had made the threat is an Australian national and is under arrest.

The plane landed in Hamburg at 12:20 and is now in a special area at the airport there.

A report says all flights departing the Hamburg Airport were cancelled and that no plane took off before 12:40 local time.