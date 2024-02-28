Iran: Germany covering up human rights violations in Palestine

“It is painfully funny that some Western governments claim to be advocates of human rights while they have a history of offering all-out support to violators of human rights and playing a direct role in providing and equipping Saddam’s regime with chemical weapons during the imposed war on Iran as well as offering unflinching support to the Zionist regime’s genocide in Gaza,” the spokesman explained.

“Under the pretext of advocating human rights and, of course, by politicizing the issue, German officials interfere in the internal affairs of other countries and, at the same time, step up the activities of arms manufacturing companies to boost their country’s economy,” he noted.

“We recommend Germany not bring original and invaluable words ‘human rights’ into political games any further by offering ostensibly humanitarian, but untrue advice,” he said.

“The disastrous situation in Gaza and the West Bank along with the worrying condition of residents and Palestinian refugees in the Rafah region is further embarrassing, and remains a clear testament to the failure of the so-called advocates of human rights.”

“Accordingly, if Germany and its allies are really seeking to protect human rights, they should form a special fact-finding team on the Zionist regime for its merciless killing of over 30,000 humans and defenseless citizens, more than 70% of whom are women and children, in order to prove the sincerity of their claim to the world,” Kanaani concluded.