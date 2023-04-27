Iran rejects German officials statements over death sentence for “terrorist leader”

“Such positions are not only an attempt at preventing the delivery of justice but they practically encourage terrorists and spread terrorism across the world”, Kanaani said, pointing to the death sentence against Jamshid Sharmahd by Iran’s supreme court.

“The people of Iran expect the German government to speak about its actions in the past fifteen years to execute justice against a criminal who, in just one of his crimes, killed a large number of people, including two teenage brothers (11-year-old Alireza and 5-year-old Erfan) in Sayyed al-Shohda Hussainyah in Shiraz,” he added.

“Attempting to block the path of justice against child-killing terrorists is one of the remarkable examples of human rights violations, and human rights violators cannot claim to be advocates of human rights,” the official said.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran will not seek permission from anyone on the path of confronting terrorism and executing justice against terrorists, and it believes that the interventionist and authoritarian statements of some German officials regarding the verdict issued in an Iranian court against a marked terrorist, is a clear example of supporting terrorism and interference in Iran’s domestic affairs.”

The top diplomat added that the Islamic Republic of Iran does not,l tolerate such meddling.

The Iranian supreme court upheld a previous conviction against Sharmahd, issued by a lower court in February, for heading a group accused of involvement in planning and executing terror attacks across Iran.