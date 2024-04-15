Iranian FM urges Germany to focus on Gaza peace

In the telephone conversation with his German counterpart, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian outlined the powerful operation of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran against Israel, saying Iran carried out minimal and precise operations against the military centers of the Israeli regime, from which the Iranian embassy in Damascus had been attacked.

Seven Iranian military personnel were killed in the Israeli missile attack on April 1. In response, Iranian armed forces carried out missile and drone attacks against some specific targets in Israel.

Amirabdollahian condemned Germany’s support for the Zionist regime and added that if the Israeli regime wants to continue its adventurism, the counterpunch will be immediate and massive.

He underscored that the goal of the Islamic Republic was to warn the Israeli regime to understand the consequences of crossing Iran’s red lines.

The top Iranian diplomat said Iran hopes that instead of condemning Tehran’s legitimate actions, Germany’s efforts will focus on stopping the war in Gaza and establishing stable peace and security from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

For her part, Annalena Baerbock Germany’s foreign minister stressed the necessity of holding as much dialog as possible in this dangerous time, saying the recent developments have caused an increase in severe turbulence in the region and show that the tensions are on the rise.

Ms. Baerbock said, “Therefore, we believe that our joint efforts should be focused on preventing the tensions from widening.”

She added that her country is trying everyday to end the war and pave the way for establishing lasting peace.