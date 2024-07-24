German ambassador to Tehran summoned to Iranian Foreign Ministry over police anti-Islam move

In the meeting held during the summon, the director general of Western Europe of the Iranian Foreign Ministry filed a strong protest against this hostile move that, he said, is a violation of the basic principles of human rights.

The Iranian official referred to the valuable and unforgettable services of Islamic centers, including the Hamburg Islamic Center, and their explanation of the religious teachings of Islam, their promotion of the principle of dialogue and religious tolerance, and their fight against extremism.

He said, “Unfortunately, what is happening in Germany today is a clear example of Islamophobia and confronting the teachings of Abrahamic religions, which of course, on the other hand, is dictatorship and the deliberate promotion of violence”.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry official added that some currents that support well-known terrorists and advocates of violence and extremism are seeking to fuel religious tensions by making baseless accusations.

The official then warned the German government about the consequences of such destructive measures, noting that such actions are a clear example of confronting freedom of thought and expression and actually constitute promotion of violence and extremism.

The German ambassador said he will immediately convey Iran’s protest to the relevant authorities in Germany.