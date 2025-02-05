Iran transfers body of terrorist ringleader Sharmahd to Germany

The move was taken in response to the request by Sharmahd’s family within the framework of judicial and diplomatic procedures.

According to the Iranian Judiciary, Sharmahd, who was also a member of the Kingdom Assembly of Iran, died in prison in November before his execution.

He was behind a series of terrorist attacks, including a 2008 attack against a religious congregation center in the southern Iranian city of Shiraz, which killed 14 people, including 5 women and an infant, and wounded hundreds more.

In March last year, a legal court fined the US-backed anti-Iran terrorist group nearly 2.5 billion dollars in damages in the 2008 bombing case.

The Iranian court issued the verdict after a lawsuit was filed by 116 people against the Tondar terrorist group and the US that masterminded and orchestrated several terrorist attacks against Iran.

The outfit was also behind the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Masoud Ali Mohammadi with a bomb planted in his car in January 2010.