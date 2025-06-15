Tehran slams German, French hypocrisy in wake of Israeli attack against Iran

In an X post on Saturday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei drew a contrast between Iran’s long-standing commitment to humanitarian values and Germany’s warmongering approach, advising the European country’s officials to “stay silent” on the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

“History reminder: Germany ignited two world wars. Iran sheltered Jews fleeing Hitler – ask Polish/French refugees who got Iranian passports. Those perpetually on the wrong side of history best stay silent now,” he said.

The remarks came after German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul condemned Iran’s retaliatory operation against Israel and claimed that Iran’s nuclear program violates the Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

In another X post on Saturday, the spokesman stated French President Emmanuel Macron has chosen to “spin” Tehran’s nuclear activities at a time when the Israeli regime is bombing homes and killing Iranians in cold blood.

“Shameful: Israel targets peaceful nuclear facilities, bombs homes, and kills Iranians in cold blood in blatant violation of international law. Yet Macron chooses *now* to spin Iran’s nuclear program. The hypocrisy is staggering,” he added.

Macron had alleged that Iran’s nuclear program was close to a critical stage.

Following the US greenlight, Israel waged a terrorist assault on Iran early Friday morning, killing dozens of people, including high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

In response, Iran exercised its inherent right to self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. It launched waves of missile and drone strikes against the Zionist entity as part of its retaliatory operation “True Promise III”.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Israel has made a big mistake, the consequences of which will make it helpless.

Ayatollah Khamenei also emphasized that the Iranian Armed Forces will act powerfully in support of the nation and will deliver heavy blows to the criminal regime.