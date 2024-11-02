Senior Iranian journalist calls for closure of German Embassy in Iran

In a recent editorial titled “German Embassy or Israeli Consulate?” Hossein Shariatmadari questioned the legitimacy of the German Embassy in Iran, citing undeniable evidence of “the German government’s Zionist identity.”

Shariatmadari’s comments come in response to Germany’s decision to close Iran’s consulates in Frankfurt, Hamburg, and Munich following the execution of Jamshid Sharmahd, the leader of the Tondar group with dual Iranian-German citizenship, who was convicted of killing Iranian civilians.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock condemned Sharmahd’s execution, warning Tehran of serious consequences and calling for EU-wide sanctions against those involved in his execution.

Shariatmadari criticized Baerbock’s stance, accusing her of echoing Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric and highlighting Germany’s historical support for Israel, including during the 2006 Lebanon War.

The veteran journalist argued that Germany lacks an independent identity, having been divided and influenced by the Allied powers since World War II.

He also pointed out the disproportionate representation of Jews in the German parliament and the significant control of Germany’s economic sectors by Zionists’ interests.

Shariatmadari further noted the growing dissatisfaction among the German public with their government’s close ties to Israel, exacerbated by Israel’s aggression in Gaza and Lebanon.