Iran’s Baqaei: German Chancellor’s Support for Genocidal Zionist Regime Disgraceful

Baqaei wrote on the social media platform X early Friday morning:

“German Chancellor Friedrich Merz insists on placing himself even more firmly on the wrong side of history by supporting an aggressive and genocidal regime.”

He added: “It is truly disgraceful for a statesman to overlook an act of aggression and blatant violation of international law — let alone attempt to justify such a crime.”

Baqaei continued: “When the leader of a country with the legacy of Berlin 1945 abandons the slogan ‘Never again war’ (Nie wieder Krieg) and instead supports acts of aggression, war crimes, and genocide, it means he has not only distanced himself from the conscience of history but has also insulted the collective conscience of the German people.”

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized

Iran will never forget who supplied Saddam Hussein’s regime with chemical weapons during the imposed war against Iran in the 1980s — and it will not forgive those who today support the aggressor side.