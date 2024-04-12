Iran FM talks to Australian, UK, German counterparts, raps their takes regarding Syria attack

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told his Australian counterpart, Penny Wong, “Certain Western governments refrained from condemning this terrorist act, which blatantly violates international laws and conventions. Instead, by persistently supporting the crimes of the Zionists, they call on Iran to exercise restraint.”

Additionally, the top Iranian diplomat emphasized the imperative of exerting pressure on Israeli to cease the war, genocide, and starvation imposed upon the Palestinian people in Gaza.

Amirabdollahian alao emphasized the necessity for joint efforts to overcome existing obstacles hindering the progression and expansion of bilateral relations.

Wong, for her part, emphasized her understanding of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s concerns regarding the attack on the consular section of the Iranian embassy in Damascus and called for Tehran’s restraint.

She further expressed concern over the escalation of tensions, countermeasures, and the broadening scope of the conflict, which could lead to uncontrollable consequences surpassing the region’s tolerance threshold.

In a phone call with the UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron, Amirabdollahian

criticized Britain’s inaction in condemning the Israeli regime’s airstrike on the consular section of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus.

Iran’s foreign minister added: “Tehran has never sought to escalate tension in the region, but in the face of the Israeli regime’s terrorist attack on the Iranian embassy in Damascus and the silence of the United States and England, it means encouraging Netanyahu to continue waging war and its development in the region.”

Also touching upon some positive developments in bilateral relations, the two sides expressed their desire to continue joint efforts to strengthen cooperation in an environment based on mutual respect.

The British foreign secretary, for his part, referred to the tensions in the region, calling on the Islamic Republic of Iran to exercise restraint and emphasized: “Lack of restraint on the part of the parties can lead to further expansion of conflicts in the region.”

The top British diplomat further voiced concern about the continuation of tension in the Red Sea.

Referring to Palestine, he added: “America has presented a plan for a ceasefire, which is available if the other side agrees.”

The two sides emphasized on continuing the talks.

Also in a telephone conversation with his German counterpart

Annalena Baerbock, Iran’s foreign minister, said: “When the Israeli regime endangers the immunity of people and diplomatic places by violating international law and the Vienna Conventions, legitimate defense with the aim of punishing the aggressor is imperative.”

Amirabdollahian, referring to the terrorist airstrike by the Zionist regime on the consular section of the embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Damascus, noted: “The foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran has always been to stay away from tension.”

The top Iranian diplomat pointed to Tehran’s expectation of Berlin to condemn the crimes of the Israeli regime explicitly.

He also raised a question as to whether the United States and Europe would take a similar reaction to a similar missile attack on one of the diplomatic places in a similar war environment in Ukraine.

Referring to the statement of the German foreign minister regarding a ceasefire in Gaza, Amirabdollahian said: “The reason why Germany’s efforts to establish a ceasefire in Gaza have been fruitless should be found in the lack of German neutrality in this genocide.”

Iran’s foreign minister added: “When the Israeli regime completely violates the inviolability of individuals and diplomats in accordance with international law and the Vienna Conventions, legitimate defense is imperative.”

He also welcomed efforts to resolve the misunderstanding between Tehran and Berlin.

The top German diplomat, for her part, congratulated the arrival of the Muslim Eid and emphasized that Eid ul-Fitr is a messenger of peace.

She sayid: “In this tense situation, Germany requests restraint from the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Regarding the attack of the Israeli regime on the consular section of the Iranian Embassy in Damascus, she stated: “We have clearly emphasized that diplomatic places enjoy full immunity.”