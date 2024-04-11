Iranian, German foreign ministers discuss Middle East tensions

Baerbock called for all sides to act responsibly and exercise restraint in the telephone conversation with Amirabdollahian.

“No one can have an interest in a wider regional escalation. We urge all actors in the region to act responsibly and exercise maximum restraint,” the German foreign ministry posted on X.

Amirabdollahian has accused the United States of giving Israel the “green light” for a strike on its consulate building in Syria that killed seven members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), including two generals.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has warned the Israeli regime “must be punished and will be punished” for its deadly strike on Tehran’s consulate in Damascus.

He stated, “The evil Zionist regime committed another mistake … and that was the attack on the Iranian consulate in Syria. The consulate and diplomatic missions in any country are considered to be the territory of that country. When they attack our consulate, it means they have attacked our soil.”

“The evil regime made a mistake and must be punished and will be punished,” the Leader stressed.