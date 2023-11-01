Tehran mayor refutes accusations China transportation deal will ‘undermine’ domestic production

In a City Council meeting on Tuesday, Alireza Zakani stressed on China’s strategic importance in the world and its deep-rooted ties with Iran, adding, “Iran and China are two countries with a background in civilization, and our first goal in the trip was to be present in public and political diplomacy.”

The mayor also said, “The biggest achievement of the trip was in the fields of economy, transportation, and the implementation of the contract for 791 wagons. The value of the contract is one billion dollars, which will be supported by the government.”

He said the total achievements of the deal with China amounts to around 3 billion dollars, which include an understanding for the supply of 1000 electric buses, 1000 gas-fueled double cabin buses, 10 thousand electric vans, 10 thousand electric taxis and 100 thousand electric motorcycles.

Zakani also said a new subway line will be established as part of the deal with China to expand the subway network in Tehran.

The Tehran mayor and his entourage recently made a 10-day cross-country in China to visit 13 mayors in China to find ways for cooperation.