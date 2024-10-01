Iran-China relations “sustainable and strategic”: Pezeshkian to Xi

In a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Pezeshkian congratulated him on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The Iranian president said the Chinese nation has made magnificent headways in the past recent years under the guidance of Xi Jinping, which have prepared the ground for stronger friendship with and common welfare for the world countries.

Iran and China, by relying on their common cultural values, mutual respect, equality and altruism, have opened a new chapter in “comprehensive strategic relations” to deepen cooperation in all fields, Pezeshkian added.

“Now that the traditional friendship between the two nations has passed the test of age and has turned into deep, sustainable and strategic relations, I express my willingness for joint efforts with your excellency for the promotion of all-out relations between Iran and China,” the Iranian president stated in the message.