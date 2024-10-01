Media WireForeign PolicySelected

Iran-China relations “sustainable and strategic”: Pezeshkian to Xi

By IFP Media Wire

Highlighting the “sustainable and strategic” ties between Tehran and Beijing, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian told his Chinese counterpart that Iran is ready for the expansion of all-out relations with China.

In a message to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday, Pezeshkian congratulated him on the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

The Iranian president said the Chinese nation has made magnificent headways in the past recent years under the guidance of Xi Jinping, which have prepared the ground for stronger friendship with and common welfare for the world countries.

Iran and China, by relying on their common cultural values, mutual respect, equality and altruism, have opened a new chapter in “comprehensive strategic relations” to deepen cooperation in all fields, Pezeshkian added.

“Now that the traditional friendship between the two nations has passed the test of age and has turned into deep, sustainable and strategic relations, I express my willingness for joint efforts with your excellency for the promotion of all-out relations between Iran and China,” the Iranian president stated in the message.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks