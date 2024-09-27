President Pezeshkian: Iran-China Agreements to Be Implemented

Upon returning from New York, where he attended the 79th session of the UN General Assembly, President Pezeshkian stated that the Foreign Ministries of both Iran and China are responsible for following up on the agreements made during Martyr President Ebrahim Rayeesi’s tenure, covering various economic, security, and political areas.

Calling his trip a blessed one, he added, “During the meeting with heads of muslim states, I expressed Iran’s concerns regarding Palestine and Lebanon. Further meetings are planned.”

Regarding the Israeli regime’s crimes in the West Asia region, President Pezeshkian noted that the President of the European Council and several European leaders condemned Israel’s atrocities in Palestine and Lebanon, but acknowledged that the US should play a role in resolving the issue.

He criticized the double standards of certain states, particularly European ones, stating, “In the face of minor issues in Iran, they accuse Tehran of violating human rights, while remaining silent about the widespread crimes committed by the Israeli regime and the killing of thousands of people.”

He also addressed the discussions on the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), noting that all parties agreed to pursue the matter through their respective Foreign Ministries.

In addition, President Pezeshkian expressed condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the recent mining accident in Northeastern Iran and pledged the government’s support for them.