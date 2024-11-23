China-Iran relations strengthen amid global changes: Chinese ambassador

In an interview with Tasnim News Agency, Ambassador Cong highlighted the strategic importance of China-Iran relations, emphasizing that both ancient civilizations have maintained close ties since the era of the Silk Road.

In recent times, Iran’s Pivot to the East policy has emerged as a key strategy to strengthen economic and political ties with Eastern nations, particularly China and Russia, especially amid escalating pressure from Western sanctions.

Since establishing a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, the two nations have continuously deepened practical cooperation in various fields, including economic and cultural exchanges, achieving positive progress, the envoy noted.

The ambassador further said that China’s economic development is crucial for practical cooperation between the two countries.

He detailed China’s economic stability and growth, emphasizing the benefits of high-quality development and innovation.

Cong also highlighted the significance of Iran in the Belt and Road Initiative, acknowledging its historical role as a major transport hub.

He cited China’s impressive growth rates, particularly in agriculture and industrial production, and detailed ongoing policy initiatives aimed at further stimulating economic activity and trade.

As the world’s growth engine, China is set to remain a key partner for over 140 countries, underscoring the potential benefits of ongoing collaboration with Iran, the ambassador said.