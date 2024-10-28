China says supports Iran’s sovereignty, national dignity

The ambassador made these remarks in an exclusive interview with Fars News Agency, commenting on the recent aggression by the Zionist regime against several military centers in Iran.

He stated that this military aggression reflects the negative impacts of the conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon. Beijing, while urging all parties to work towards peace and calm, consistently supports the resolution of issues through dialogue and consultations and opposes the escalation of conflicts and the spread of military adventurism.

The diplomat emphasized the role of the international community, particularly influential and major countries, in preventing further destabilization of the situation.

The Chinese Ambassador also referred to the recent BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, stating that the summit has opened a new phase of “Greater BRICS” cooperation and fostered new consensus on unity and the revival of the Global South, as well as the strategic and diplomatic leadership of the member countries.

Expressing appreciation for BRICS’ development, the envoy stated that the current global governance system is clearly lagging and does not fully reflect the representation and voice of the Global South.

He further noted that the meeting of the presidents of Iran and China on the sidelines of the BRICS summit has deepened political mutual trust between the two nations.

The Chinese diplomat stressed that regardless of changes in the international and regional landscape, China will continue its friendly cooperation with Iran.

He noted that with China assuming the chairmanship of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025, China welcomes Iran’s active participation in this international organization.

In another part of the interview, he highlighted the Belt and Road Initiative, stressing that Iran’s active and positive participation in this initiative is very beneficial. China is pleased that the ancient Silk Road has intertwined with the modern Belt and Road in Iran.

The Chinese Ambassador also emphasized that the Comprehensive Cooperation Plan between Iran and China, signed in 2021, has yielded numerous results. This plan includes many areas of cooperation.