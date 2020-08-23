Blast at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Site An Act of Sabotage: Official

Spokesperson for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) has affirmed that a July accident at Natanz nuclear facility in the central province of Isfahan had been caused by a blast as an act of sabotage.

In an interview with Al-Alam on Sunday, AEOI spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi said security investigations have confirmed that the July 2 accident in Natanz nuclear site was an act of sabotage.

“What is definite is that an explosion has occurred in Natanz (nuclear site), but the security officials will announce at an appropriate time how and with what materials the blast has taken place and what the details are,” he explained.

On the latest status of Iran’s nuclear industry, Kamalvandi said the stockpile of heavy water produced inside the country has surpassed 3 tonnes, noting that part of the product would be exported to the other countries, including a number of European states.

The spokesman, however, refused to name those purchasers, citing the US pressure on the target countries.

Commenting on IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi’s forthcoming visit to Tehran, the spokesperson expressed hope that the trip would help allay the concerns of both sides.

Kamalvandi also noted that the two sites in Iran that the UN nuclear watchdog has requested inspection are located near Shahreza in Isfahan Province and near Tehran.

Iran was not initially opposed to inspection of the nuclear sites, but maintains that the IAEA’s questions must be based upon serious evidence and documents, he added.

“The questions based on the claims revolving around espionage and similar cases have not been and would not be acceptable by any means,” the spokesman stressed, saying the IAEA will be given conditional access to the sites provided that the questions and doubts are over once and for all.

When the IAEA intends to ask a question, it is a member state’s right to demand relevant reasons and documents regarding that question, he noted.

Kamalvandi finally noted that Grossi is going to visit Tehran only for talks on the issues relating to the Safeguards, protocols and the JCPOA, stressing that Iran has no confidential data to hide from the IAEA.