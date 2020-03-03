Ayatollah Khamenei Urges Close Cooperation with Health Ministry in Battle with COVID-19

In comments after planting two saplings in a ceremony to mark the national Week of Natural Resources and Arbour Day on Tuesday, Ayatollah Khamenei once again praised the Iranian physicians, nurses and healthcare personnel for their efforts in the wake of outbreak of the novel coronavirus in Iran.

Lauding the devotion to duty shown by the Iranian medial staff, the Leader said the exemplary efforts made by the doctors and nurses in helping the patients signify the true sense of responsibility and humanitarian commitment.

Ayatollah Khamenei then emphasized that the recommendations and instructions provided by the health authorities for preventing and containing coronavirus infection must be followed strictly, adding, “These orders must not be ignored, because God has obliged us to feel responsible for the health of ourselves and the others.”

Whatever contributes to the health of the society and prevents the spread of coronavirus is a merit and whatever results in the spread of the diseases is a sin, the Leader noted.

Ayatollah Khamenei also advised the whole Iranian organizations to cooperate with the Health Ministry, which he said is at the forefront of the war on coronavirus, and provide the ministry with whatever facilities necessary, adding, “The Armed Forces and the organizations affiliated with the Leader’s Office have been also ordered to do that job.”

The Leader also noted that while many countries in the world are grappling with the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, the Iranian officials have publicized the news of the disease with “clearness, sincerity and transparency” since the first day of outbreak of the disease in Iran, but “some other countries in which the disease is more severe and prevalent are hiding the truth.”

Ayatollah Khamenei then noted that although the coronavirus outbreak is not a trivial issue, it should not be exaggerated, because it is a “transient, not extraordinary” problem.

“This problem will be in the country for a not-too-long period, and will then go away, but the experiences from it and the activities of people and organizations which are similar to a general war game could remain as an achievement,” Ayatollah Khamenei added.

The Leader finally lauded the praiseworthy and philanthropic moves by the Iranian citizens in providing financial assistance or handing out medical supplies amid the outbreak of the coronavirus, saying that keeping such values will turn the disasters and threats into an opportunity.