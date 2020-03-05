Anti-Coronavirus Drug Made in Iran, Currently in Clinical Procedures: Official

Alireza Jalali has told Fars News Agency that the research centre has received clinical trial authorisation from the Food and Drug Organization of Iran to begin the studies quickly.

Nearly 3,000 people have already been infected with the deadly virus across Iran and nearly 100 have lost their lives due to the outbreak so far.

Earlier, researchers at a knowledge-based company based in Iran’s Lorestan province had succeeded in developing coronavirus detection kit.

Ali Gholami, the CEO of the company, said “before the outbreak of Coronavirus in the country, and after its genome was put in the US database, the production of the kit started.”

He also added that the corona detection kit was designed and manufactured based on world-class standards.

“The scientists at the company have developed and synthesized a piece of the virus genome in a simulated manner. The kit responds very well,” noted Gholami.