Iran’s Coronavirus Death Toll Rises to 92

The Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that the new cases confirmed in past 24 hours increase the total number of infections to 2,922, and the overall death toll to 92 people.

So far, 552 have also recovered.

The new cases include 253 in Tehran, 101 in Qom, 35 in Gilan, 27 in Khuzestan, 25 in Qazvin, 19 in Alborz, 15 in Kermanshah, 14 in Fars, 14 in Kerman, 9 in Mazandaran, 9 in Golestan, 9 in East Azarbaijan, 8 in Markazi, 8 in Khorasan Razavi, 8 in Semnan, 8 in Sistan-Baluchestan, 7 in Ilam, 6 in Zanjan, 5 in Lorestan, 4 in Kurdistan, 1 in North Khorasan and 1 in Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari.