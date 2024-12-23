IFP ExclusiveLocalSelected

Iranian official touts  blanket removal of internet filtering, dismisses step-by-step plan as ‘ineffective’

By IFP Editorial Staff
A member of Iran’s Supreme Council of Cyberspace has voiced his opposition to the government's step-by-step plan for lifting internet restrictions in the country.

Mohammad Sarafraz, who is also a former head of the IRIB state television and radio organization, advocated for an immediate and complete removal of filters on social networks and online stores like Google Play, arguing that the current blocking policy, imposed to contain social unrest, has backfired.

Sarafraz emphasized that the gradual lifting of internet filtering, proposed by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, is not effective and warned that the current widespread restriction is unsustainable.

He believes that an immediate removal of the filters would prevent users from resorting to VPNs and other circumvention tools, which have become increasingly valuable due to the restrictions.

Noting that 80% of Iranian users are relying on VPNs, he warned, “Continued restrictions could push administrative and residential complexes toward satellite internet, ultimately forcing a delayed removal of the filters.”

Sarafraz denied reports of any council vote on the matter, explaining, “The plan was set to be reviewed by a special commission, but no further meetings have taken place, leaving members’ opinions unknown.”

The Supreme Council of Cyberspace is tasked with overseeing the internet in Iran.

