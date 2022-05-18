Analyst: Iran, UAE can strengthen ties based on commonalities

Sabah Zanganeh, in an interview with ISNA, highlighted efforts by the UAE over the past year to improve its relations with Iran, saying ties between the two sides were put on a “new track” following a visit to Iran by the UAE’s top national security adviser, Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, late last year.

“Since the establishment of the kingdom, the UAE and Iran have had constant relations. Iran has always tried to maintain natural neighborly ties with this country, although it has issued the necessary warnings [to the UAE] wherever there was a need. Iran has, however, never sought tensions and bitterness in ties with the UAE,” he said.

He referred to the cultural, demographic and social commonalities between the two states, adding, “Iran and the UAE can use these joint capacities in the political, economic and security context to strengthen their relations.”

The analyst described mutual visits by officials of the two states as an important step toward the enhancement of ties.

Earlier this week, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian visited the UAE to pay his respects after the passing of UAE’s President Khalifa bin Zayed.

Zanganeh further said although Tehran’s ties with Abu Dhabi have taken a blow from the latter’s normalization with Israel, the Islamic Republic is in such a powerful position that it will not feel endangered by such a development.