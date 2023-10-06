UAE ruler receives Iran’s parl’t speaker

The two sides discussed promotion of bilateral relations in various fields, especially at the parliamentary level.

Qalibaf presented the UAE president with two medicines produced by Iranian scientists as a token of the Islamic Republic’s progress in medical and pharmaceutical fields.

The UAE is expected to invest in production of the medicine for treatment of vitiligo and a flu vaccine made with recombinant technology in Abu Dhabi in collaboration with Iranian knowledge-based companies.

As part of his two-day trip, Qalibaf on Friday met with Iranian businesspeople in Abu Dhabi, where he stressed efforts needed to be taken to render US-led sanctions against Iran ineffective besides trying to remove them.

The Iranian parliament speaker sounded optimism over his trip to the neighboring country, saying “We will soon see the signs of the agreements made in the trip on Iran-UAE relations.”