Emirati FM welcomes Iran’s initiative to hold OIC meeting over desecration of Quran

Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a phone conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, strongly condemned the sacrilege of divine books, religions, and religious beliefs.

The Emirati minister also pointed to the mutual visits of the two countries’ officials, describing Amirabdollahian’s recent trip to the UAE as very important.

Amirabdollahian for his part said insulting the Holy Quran had hurt the feelings of Muslims across the world and emphasized the serious need to confront those responsible for the blasphemy.

He also pointed to his recent trip to the UAE and the “very good and constructive meetings” with the country’s high-ranking authorities and said the necessary arrangements had to be made to implement the agreements reached.

The Iranian foreign minister, in other comments, said the security of the Persian Gulf region was important for the Islamic Republic of Iran and said, “Regional countries can provide the security of the region without foreign interference.”

The top Iranian diplomat also held a separate phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, during which the two foreign ministers strongly condemned the desecration of the Holy Quran, calling for a united Islamic front to counter such acts.

Amirabdollahian also in a phone talk with Hakan Fidan, the Foreign Minister of Turkey, hailed Ankara’s condemnation of the insult to the Quran and proposed that Muslim countries’ foreign ministers hold a meeting at the earliest.