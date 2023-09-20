Holy books deserve ‘legal protection’: Kazakhstan president

“Such barbaric acts against Islam, or any other religion, cannot be accepted as expressions of freedom, free speech and democracy,” Tokayev said.

“All holy books, including the Quran, deserve legal protection against vandalism,” he added.

Several acts of sacrilege against the Holy Quran have taken place in Sweden and Denmark even as the two Nordic countries have said they are exploring ways to legally limit such actions to deescalate growing tensions with Muslim countries.

These moves drew strongly-worded condemnations from across the globe which have demanded that the Nordic governments put a stop to the desecration of Islam’s holy book.

The sacrilegious acts also opened the floodgates of protests throughout the Muslim world, with all Muslim countries condemning the reprehensible profanity in the strongest terms.