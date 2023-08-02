Hezbollah chief: Desecrator of Quran in Sweden a ‘Mossad spy’ who insulted two billion Muslims

Nasrallah made the remarks during a televised speech on Tuesday in a ceremony held in the city of Nabatiyeh, southern Lebanon, to commemorate the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS) — the third Shia Imam and the grandson of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

Nasrallah pointed to the continued desecration of religious symbols and Islamic sanctities in Sweden and took Muslim countries to task for their “weak” support for the Holy Qur’an.

“There is a Mossad spy who is desecrating Islamic sanctities under the protection of the Swedish police, in a manner that constitutes an insulting and offensive challenge to the two billion Muslims in the world,” the Hezbollah leader said.

Stressing that there was no longer any point for Muslim youth to wait for governments and organizations to take action, Nasrallah added, “They must assume their responsibilities and punish more severely those who abuse the Qur’an.”

The Hezbollah chief also said the Swedish government “hypocritically” allows and denounces Qur’an desecration at the same time.

On Monday, two Iraqi men, named Salwan Momika and Salwan Najem, set copies of the Holy Qur’an alight outside the Swedish parliament in the capital Stockholm after the police had granted the permit.

Momika has carried out the same actions twice before in the past 40 days, outside Stockholm’s main mosque and later outside Iraq’s embassy.

Sweden has already seen its diplomatic relations with several Muslim nations strained over previous protests involving the Qur’an desecrations.

In Denmark too, anti-Muslim protesters burned the Qur’an outside the Saudi Arabian embassy in Copenhagen on Monday.

The sacrilegious acts have ignited the ire of the entire Muslim community across the globe. Several countries have summoned or expelled Swedish and Danish ambassadors.

The Nordic countries have deplored the desecration of the Qur’an but claimed that they cannot prevent it under constitutional laws protecting freedom of speech.