Millions of Muslims from across the country, as well as abroad, gathered in Imam Reza’s shrine on Thursday to hold mourning ceremonies.

The Prophet of Islam passed away at the age of 63 in Medina, Saudi Arabia.

Thanks to his teachings and his legacy, Islam is now the fastest-growing major religion in the world.

Imam Hassan Mojtabi, the second Shia Imam, was poisoned to death and martyred by his wife, ordered by then despot Muawiya, in 50 AH at the age of 47.

He and his brother Imam Hussein were the sons of Imam Ali and Hazrat Fatimah, the Prophet’s daughter.