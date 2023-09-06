Wednesday, September 6, 2023
Huge crowd commemorates Arbaeen in Tehran

A large crowd of black-clad mourners, who couldn’t make it to this year’s Arbaeen walk towards Karbala, held a rally in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday to mark the 40th day after the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein, the third Shia Imam.

The participants in the ceremony, dubbed “the Mourners Left Behind From Arbaeen”, took a 20-kilometer walk on Wednesday from Imam Hussein Square in central Tehran to Shah AbdulAzim shrine in the adjacent Shahr-e Rey city, south of the capital.

Over 2,000 mawkib stations served the mourners with food, drinks and accommodation for their pilgrimage along the route, as being done during the Arbaeen walk in Iraq every year.

People from all walks of life attended the symbolic ceremony in Tehran on Wednesday. Besides that, many high-ranking officials were also present in the march.

Arbaeen marks the 40th day after Ashura when Imam Hussein, the grandson of Prophet Mohammad, and 72 of his companions were martyred in a battle in the plains of Karbala with the then tyrant Yazid in 680 AD.

Every year on Arbaeen, the holy shrine of Imam Hussein in the Iraqi city of Karbala hosts millions of pilgrims from across the world.

