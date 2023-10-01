Iran condemns repeated desecration of Holy Quran in Sweden, urges practical measures

“Unfortunately, we are still witnessing a repeat of desecration of Islamic sanctities in a move which runs counter to the principles of human rights,” he said.

“This act of hate-mongering, insulting and violating the rights and values of more than two billion Muslims, took place in front of the passive Swedish police, whose main responsibility is to ensure security and prevent the violation of others’ rights, and will never be eliminated from the minds of freethinkers and truth-seekers in the world,” the spokesman added.

“From the viewpoint of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Swedish officials’ verbal condemnation of, and objection to the desecration of the holy Quran without taking any action are not enough,” he noted.

“Accordingly, the Swedish government is expected to seriously comply with the basic principles of human rights and make efforts to promote morality and peaceful coexistence among religions, and to meet the demand of Muslims and the faithful in the world by taking practical and effective actions,” he added.

In 2023 a few cases of Quran-burning have occurred in Sweden, prompting outrage among Muslims worldwide. The Swedish police recently gave a new permission for the sacrilege act that saw the repeat of the desecration.