Iranian prisoner Nouri transferred from cell to ‘security suite’ in Sweden

Speaking to Fars News Agency, Majid Nouri said on Tuesday that his father, who is serving a life sentence, had been taken to the suite after 1600 days of spending in a cell.

He said that according to the notes that his father gave to the Iranian embassy, he is no longer in the cell and has been transferred to a suite in a security region with reportedly more facilities compared to the cell.

Majid took a trip to Sweden two weeks ago to visit his father, but the Swedish police detained him upon entry over a lawsuit filed by the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) with the blood of over 17,000 Iranians on their hand. He was also denied visiting his dad.

Nouri was accused by Swedish authorities of involvement in the execution and torture of MKO members in the 1980s, however Iranian officials have criticized his ‘politically-motivated’ detention and life sentence as illegal.