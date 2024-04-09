Tuesday, April 9, 2024
type here...
IFP ExclusiveJudiciarySelected

Iranian prisoner Nouri transferred from cell to ‘security suite’ in Sweden

By IFP Editorial Staff
Hamid Nouri

Former Iranian judiciary official Hamid Nouri who has been in a prison in the Swedish capital Stockholm since 2019 over charges deemed ‘unfounded’ by Iran, has been transferred from solitary confinement to a security suite, his son said.

Speaking to Fars News Agency, Majid Nouri said on Tuesday that his father, who is serving a life sentence, had been taken to the suite after 1600 days of spending in a cell.

He said that according to the notes that his father gave to the Iranian embassy, he is no longer in the cell and has been transferred to a suite in a security region with reportedly more facilities compared to the cell.

Majid took a trip to Sweden two weeks ago to visit his father, but the Swedish police detained him upon entry over a lawsuit filed by the anti-Iran terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) with the blood of over 17,000 Iranians on their hand. He was also denied visiting his dad.

Nouri was accused by Swedish authorities of involvement in the execution and torture of MKO members in the 1980s, however Iranian officials have criticized his ‘politically-motivated’ detention and life sentence as illegal.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks