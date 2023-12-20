Tehran condemns Swedish court ruling against Iranian citizen

Sweden’s Court of Appeal issued its final ruling on Tuesday, confirming the life sentence for Nouri.

In response to the Swedish court’s ruling against Nouri, Kanaani stated: “The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the verdict issued by the initial and appellate courts against Hamid Nouri, an Iranian citizen, to be fundamentally unacceptable and therefore strongly condemns it.”

“It is regrettable that the Swedish court, without considering the standards of a fair trial, has chosen to pronounce such a destructive judgment.”

The diplomat remarked: “Unfortunately, the Swedish judicial system, by aligning with terrorist groups involved in heinous acts against the people of Iran, Iraq, and even Europe for decades, jeopardizes the interests of both nations and the long-standing, historical relations between the two countries.”

“The Islamic Republic of Iran, in fulfilling its inherent duties to defend the rights of its citizens, has utilized all legal capacities and resources to liberate the citizen in question from injustice and will persist in its efforts until the complete realization of the rights of its citizens,” he emphasized.

The spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that “the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves its right to take appropriate measures.”