Swedish facing trial in Iran for “gathering intel for Israel”

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran Court

The trial of a Swedish individual accused of intelligence cooperation with the Zionist regime of Israel commenced with the first hearing held at Branch 26 of the Islamic Revolution Court in Tehran.

The prosecutor’s representative stated that the accused had been in contact with agents of the Zionist regime and engaged in activities aimed at gathering information to benefit the Zionist regime against Iran.

Furthermore, it was noted that the defendant’s presence in Iran occurred while acting as a delegation member of the European Commission. Simultaneously, there were allegations of collaboration with European and Israeli intelligence institutions and services in Iran, purportedly under the cover of employment by the European Union, in conjunction with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

