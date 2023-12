Arrested upon arrival at Stockholm Airport in November 2019, Nouri was accused by Swedish authorities of involvement in the execution and torture of members of the terrorist Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) in 1988.

On July 14, 2022, a Swedish court handed down a life sentence to Nouri, which Iranian officials criticized as illegal.

He has been in solitary confinement since his contested arrest.