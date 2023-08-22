Iran FM: Islamic states to push for boycotting Swedish, Danish goods over desecration of Quran

Hossein Amirabdollahian raised the issue in a joint press conference with his Malaysian counterpart in Tehran on Monday afternoon.

Amirabdollahian noted that the continuation of insulting the Holy Quran is a serious factor in the growth and development of extremism, violence and terrorism in Europe.

He added, “In the recent meeting of the foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the idea of boycotting Swedish and Danish goods in the Islamic world was raised, and the foreign ministers of the Islamic countries will follow up on the issue.”

The top Iranian diplomat warned that the Islamic world and the Islamic Ummah will not tolerate the continued desecration of the Holy Quran.

Before the presser, the two foreign ministers held a meeting and discussed regional and international issues of interest to both parties.

Amirabdollahian singled out the Zionist regime as the most important cause of instability in the region and pointed out that many leaders of the regional countries think of providing endogenous security away from the interference of others.

Malaysian Foreign Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir in turn described the relationship between Malaysia and Iran as important.