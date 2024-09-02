IFP ExclusiveReligionSelected

Iranians hold ceremonies to mourn Imam Hassan’s martyrdom, Prophet’s demise

By IFP Editorial Staff

Iranians marked the passing away anniversary of the revered Prophet Muhammad and the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hassan Mojtaba, the second Shia Imam on Monday, the 28th day of the month of Safar on the Islamic calendar.

Millions gathered in holy shrines in the country, including in Imam Reza’s shrine in the northeastern city of Mashhad as well his sister Hazrat Fatima al-Massoumeh’s shrine in Qom, to hold mourning ceremonies.

The Prophet of Islam passed away in 11 AH (632 AD) at the age of 62 in Medina, Saudi Arabia. Thanks to his teachings and his legacy, Islam is now the fastest-growing major religion in the world.

Muslims praise Prophet Muhammad as the harbinger of peace, ethics, friendship, freedom, and life for all of humanity.

Imam Hassan Mojtabi was poisoned to death and martyred by his wife, ordered by then despot Muawiya, in 50 AH (670 AD) at the age of 47.

He was the brother of Imam Hussein and the son of Imam Ali and Hazrat Fatimah, the Prophet’s daughter.

