Iranians mourning Imam Hussein’s martyrdom on Tasua

Mourners in cities, counties, and villages across Iran are practicing on Monday in Tasua mourning rituals, including religious processions and beating their chests.

Shia Muslims mark the event during the first 10 days of Muharram to honor Imam Hussein, the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, who was martyred in 680 AD in a battle for justice against the much larger army of the Umayyad caliph, Yazid I.

Donning in black as a symbol of their grief, Iranians started the processions early in the morning and would continue until about midnight.

Eulogists recite the events of the Battle of Karbala and elaborate on the underlying messages of Imam Hussein about tyranny and having the courage to fight against it.

They also perform Ta’zieh, a national and religious passion play that narrates the story of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein and his companions in Karbala.

The 10-day event peaks on Ashura, or the tenth day of Muharram, when the thousands-strong army of the tyrant ruler Yazid I martyred Imam Hussein, his companions and some of the Imam’s family members.