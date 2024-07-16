Millions in Iran mark Ashura, mourn Imam Hussein’s martyrdom

Iranians commemorate the tragic events of Ashura, the culmination of the ten-day procession, with elegies, beating their chests as a sign of grief, and Tazieh passion play which re-enacts the battle in Karbala.

Holy shrines and religious centers in the country, including Imam Reza’s holy shrine in northeastern city of Mashhad and Hazrat Fatemeh Masumeh’s shrine in Qom, are densely packed with mourners from all across Iran.

Mourning ceremonies are being held in all Iranian cities, towns and villages marking the high-profile event.

They also hand out votive food and drinks, called Nazri, to the mourners and the needy.

Imam Hussein and 72 of his companions were martyred on the 10th day of the first Islamic month of Muharram in 680 AD in Karbala, southern Iraq, in a battle against the much larger army of the then ruler Yazid I.

Shias in Iran and other parts of the world have kept the rituals alive for centuries to relay Imam Hussein’s message of courage and fight against oppression, injustice, and tyranny to the next generations.