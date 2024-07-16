Iranians commemorate Ashura with nationwide noon prayers

Mosques, religious centers, martyr cemeteries, and shrines were filled with worshippers who, with fervor and reverence for Imam Hussein, both mourned and prayed to demonstrate their love and devotion to the martyr of Karbala and his companions.

Following the call to prayer at noon, large groups of mourners and Imam Hussein devotees immediately paused their mourning activities to perform the obligatory prayer in streets, sidewalks, and wherever they were, emphasizing the significance of prayer as a core aspect of Imam Hussein’s movement.

From the early hours of the morning on Tuesday, people across Iran’s cities and villages mourned and wept for the heroes of Karbala.

They later joined congregational prayers, showcasing their deep affection and respect for the holy family.

Iran’s President-elect, Masoud Pezeshkian, also participated in the noon prayer in Tehran, held on Jomhouri Street in downtown the capital.

Shia Muslims across Iran and worldwide marked on Tuesday the martyrdom anniversary of the third Shia Imam and the Prophet’s grandson, Imam Hussein.

Imam Hussein and 72 of his companions were martyred on Ashura the in 680 AD in Karbala, southern Iraq, in a battle against the much larger army of the then ruler Yazid I.

Shias in Iran and other parts of the world have kept the rituals alive for centuries to relay Imam Hussein’s message of courage and fight against oppression, injustice, and tyranny to the next generations.