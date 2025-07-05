Iranians commemorate Tasua, honoring Imam Hussein’s sacrifice

The events take place one day before Ashura, which marks the tragic Battle of Karbala more than 1,300 years ago in present-day Iraq.

Across cities, towns, and villages, mourners gathered to take part in traditional rituals, marching in processions, beating their chests, and wearing black to express their sorrow and solidarity.

Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, was martyred in 680 AD while leading a small group of followers in a valiant stand against the oppressive rule of the Umayyad caliph Yazid I. His sacrifice is remembered as a symbol of resistance against tyranny.

Religious eulogists recount the events of Karbala and reflect on Imam Hussein’s message of justice and moral courage.

Ta’zieh, a dramatic reenactment of the battle, is also performed in many regions.

The mourning rituals culminate on Ashura, the tenth day of Muharram, when Imam Hussein, his family members, and companions were martyred in one of the most pivotal events in Shia Islam.