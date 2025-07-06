Millions across Iran commemorate Imam Hussein’s Martyrdom on Ashura

Ashura marks the climax of ten days of mourning in the Islamic month of Muharram. Across the country, mourners participate in solemn rituals, including reciting elegies, chest-beating ceremonies, and performing Ta’zieh, a traditional passion play that reenacts the tragic events of the Battle of Karbala.

Large crowds have gathered at major religious sites such as the Imam Reza Shrine in Mashhad and the Hazrat Fatemeh Masumeh Shrine in Qom, with pilgrims from across the nation paying their respects.

Imam Hussein, along with 72 of his companions, was martyred in 680 AD in Karbala, present-day Iraq, after standing against the forces of the Umayyad caliph Yazid I. The event is remembered as a symbol of resistance against tyranny and injustice.

As part of the commemorations, Iranians also distribute free food and drinks, known as Nazri, to mourners and the underprivileged, keeping alive the spirit of sacrifice and solidarity Imam Hussein embodied.

Similar ceremonies are also held in many countries worldwide.